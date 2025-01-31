Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 58: Allu Arjun movie slowing down after 8th week? Find out here

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 58: Allu Arjun's movie is now streaming on Netflix, featuring 23 minutes of additional content. The film saw a 39.69% drop in earnings in week 7 despite release of extended cut.

Fareha Naaz
Published31 Jan 2025, 10:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 58: Allu Arjun’s movie is now available on Netflix in four languages with 23 minutes of extra footage.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 58: The Tollywood movie starring Allu Arjun finished its 8th week in theatres on January 30. On the same day, the Telugu action thriller made its OTT debut almost after 2-month run at the box office.

With the release of 20-minute extended cut on January 17, the makers hoped to boost earnings in the seventh week. However, the movie performed below expectations as its collection dropped 39.69 percent during this week as compared with the previous week. Initially the extended cut was schedule to release on January 10 but was postponed due to technical delays.

Advertisement
Also Read | OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Made on a budget of 400–500 crore, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise amassed a gross of 1740.95 crore worldwide until Day 56, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It grossed 271 crore in the overseas market, while the India gross collection stands at 1469.95 crore. Together, these figures add up to give the worldwide box office collection.

Also Read | Viral girl at Mahakumbh bags lead role in Bollywood movie

However, the filmmakers claimed that the movie became the fastest Indian movie to cross Rs1831 crore collection worldwide on January 6.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 58

Sukumar directorial movie earned an estimated 4 lakh at the India box office on Friday until 10:30 pm, according to Sacnilk. Currently, its India box office total stands at 1233.33 crore net.

Pushpa 2 OTT release

Pushpa 2: The Rule is biggest Indian box office opener of all time, which was released on OTT platform Netflix on January 30. With additional 23 minutes of extra footage, the movie is available on the streaming giant in four languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Advertisement
Also Read | Pushpa 2 inches away from becoming 2nd biggest Indian movie worldwide

With a run-time of 200-220 minutes Pushpa 2 is one of the longest Indian films ever with an enseble cast. Its star cast features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh, alongside lead actor Allu Arjun.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsPushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 58: Allu Arjun movie slowing down after 8th week? Find out here
First Published:31 Jan 2025, 10:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget