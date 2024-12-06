‘Pushpa 2’ screening witnessed an eccentric incident after a man and his friends vandalised a Telangana theatre for refusing to screen the film. The protest was not limited to physical damage to the movie hall, as the assailants allegedly threatened to kill the owner.

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's highly anticipated movie, which is breaking records, is in the spotlight for an eccentric incident related to its screening. Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which was released on Thursday, saw furious fans making unwarranted demands.

The shocking incident occurred on December 5 at a theatre in Telangana, where a man, along with his friends, vandalised the movie hall, ANI reported.

In Chennur town, in Mancherial district, a man identified as Bajjuri Vinay grew furious after the theatre refused to screen the Sukumar-directed movie. According to an ANI report, the agitated man and his friends allegedly damaged the glass windowpanes of Srinivas Theatre.

The protest against the theatre management was not limited to physical damage to the movie hall, as the assailants allegedly threatened to kill the owner, Rajamalla Goud, in an attempt to coerce the theatre management into exhibiting the movie. Following the incident, a complaint was filed, and the police pressed relevant charges against the man.

This incident comes on the heels of another tragic event that occurred during the screening of the much-hyped movie at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. On Wednesday night, a massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the film’s star, Allu Arjun, who was attending the premiere show alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad, news agency PTI, quoting a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, reported.

Consequently, the theatre was full beyond capacity and in the ensuing commotion, a 35-year-old woman identified as Revathi and her 13-year-old son, Sreethej, died due to asphyxiation. A stampede-like situation occurred after the theatre's main gate collapsed.

“The theatre management did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage crowd. Nor there was any separate entry or exit for the actors’ team though the theatre management had information about their arrival," police said in a statement.

The family of the deceased filed a complaint, and the police booked a case against actor Allu Arjun and others under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station.