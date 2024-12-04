Hello User
Business News/ News / Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun arrives at Hyderabad's Sandhya theatre for premiere; police 'lathi-charge' as fans throng | Watch

Livemint

Police used lathi charge to manage the crowd of Allu Arjun fans at the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad before the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Fans thronged the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on Wednesday, after Allu Arjun arrived at the location for his movie's premiere.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to control the crowd after fans turned up in huge numbers, to show their support for the actor.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Fans burst crackers in Andhra Pradesh

With a few hours left for the movie's official release on Thursday, December 5, excitement has been at an all time high among Allu Arjun fans.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu actor's fans celebrated and burst crackers outside the Sailaja Theatre in Vijayawada ahead of the premiere show on Wednesday night.

Telangana had been gearing up for the Pushpa 2 film, much ahead of its release. The government had allowed additional screenings and an early premiere at 9:30 am on December 4.

The state has also permitted two additional screenings — at 1:00 am and 4:00 am — in addition to the five regular shows from December 5. According to reports, single-screen theatres will be permitted to raise ticket prices by Rs150 until December 8.

