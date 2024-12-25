Hello User
Business News/ News / Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy regains consciousness after 20 days, father says Allu Arjun providing support

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy regains consciousness after 20 days, father says Allu Arjun providing support

Livemint

Pushpa 2 stampede: The injured boy's father, Bhaskar, said he has regained consciousness after 20 days and actor Allu Arjun was providing support to the family

Pushpa 2 producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar hand over a 50 lakh cheque to the family of the woman who died at Pushpa 2 screening stampede

Pushpa 2 stampede: The boy who was injured in the Hyderabad theatre stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 has regained consciousness, said his father on Tuesday, December 24. His father, Bhaskar, also mentioned that actor Allu Arjun and the Telangana government were providing support to the injured child who also lost his mother in the stampede.

Speaking to the media, Bhaskar said, “The child responded after 20 days... he is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us."

Earlier in the day, Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad Police in connection with the tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4. The controversy stems from the stampede when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre and a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.

This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.

After the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested but later released on bail. He, however, had to spend a night in jail after delay in the jail authorities receiving the bail order. The actor has denied all accusations.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 producers have handed over 50 lakh check to the victim's family.

Producer Naveen Yerneni said, “This is a very unfortunate incident. We have been deeply saddened since the day it happened. We cannot express our feelings. Revathi's death is a significant loss for the family. We visited the boy in the hospital, and he is recovering. The doctors are doing their best. We want to support the family, and this cheque is part of that effort."

The incident has spiralled into a huge controversy with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blaming Allu Arjun for ignoring the alerts regarding the huge crowd. He said the actor did not leave the theatre even after being informed about the stampede incident.

“On December 2, Sanadhya theatre owners requested arrangements for the cast and crew of Pushpa 2 to attend the premiere at Sandhya Theatre on December 4," Revanth Reddy said.

"However, on December 3, the Chikkadpally Circle Inspector rejected the request in writing, citing the theatre's location in a congested area with only one entry and exit point, making it difficult to ensure safety. Despite this, the actor attended the event, climbed onto his car roof, and conducted a roadshow, worsening the situation," he added.

(With agency inputs)

