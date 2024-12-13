Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Arrested: Sukumar movie is on the track to break records and make history, but it is in the limelight for charges against its lead actor Allu Arjun. The Telugu actor was recently arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a premiere event in Hyderabad.

Let us find out what happened and what are the charges On Friday, Allu Arjun was taken into custody from his residence amid tight security. and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle

This comes after a case was registered against the actor, his security team and the theatre management, under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station. The family of the deceased filed a complaint at the Chikkadpally police station after a 35-year-old woman died due to asphyxiation and her eight-year-old son was severely injured. The boy is undergoing treatment atSuper Speciality Hospital.

A huge crowd had gathered at Sandhya theatre to watch the premiere show and catch a glimpse of the movie's lead actors visiting the theatre, according to the police. Stampede like situation occurred and chaos set in after fans thronged to the movie hall, exceeding the capacity much beyond limit.

Theatre management or actor's team were held responsible for the mishap as there was no intimation from their side about the visit. On December 11, Allu Arjun knocked the door of the Telangana High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.

Following his arrest on December 12, Allu Arjun was taken to state-run Gandhi Hospital for medical tests. He is set to appear before a local court. Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Vikram Singh Mann said, "We are following the procedure," PYI reported.

Allu Arjun's arrest comes a week after he announced ₹25 lakh aid to the family of the deceased. In addition to this, he assured the grieving family that they are not alone in this painful situation, and he will meet the family personally. Allu Arjun's arrest follows detention of three other persons accused in the case, including theatre owner, its senior manager and lower balcony incharge.