Three individuals, including the Sandhya Theatre owner and manager, were arrested for negligence in security measures during the premiere of Pushpa 2, which led to a tragic stampede causing two deaths and injuries to others.

The premiere day of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 turned horrific for two fans who lost their lives due to asphyxiation in the stampede.

Chaos broke out at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 as massive crowd had gathered at the movie hall, outnumbering its capacity. The inadequate arrangements at the venue for the premiere show of most anticipated film resulted in severe injuries to 35-year-old woman and left her 13-year-old son.

The police reportedly arrested three individuals in connection with the case after the deceased's family reportedly lodged a complaint at Chikkadapally Police Station. As per ANI report, the arrested persons include the owner of Sandhya Theatre, the manager of the theatre, as well as the lower balcony-upper balcony manager.

L Ramesh Kumar, ACP Chikkadpally said, “During the investigation today we have arrested three people in the incident. We arrested them and produced them before the court. Court has sent them to judicial custody…The child injured is recouping well in a good manner," ANI reported.

The accused have been charged with negligence in implementing proper security measures and were produced before the court. The arrested individuals were then sent to judicial custody as a case was registered under Sections 105 and 118(1) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav stated, "According to the complaint, the theatre management, actor Allu Arjun, and his security team have been made accused… We have to identify who in his security team were present yesterday and who pushed people, creating this situation… Our deployment was there, and there is no lapse on the police's part. Investigation is ongoing," reported News18.