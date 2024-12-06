Hello User
Business News/ News / Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun-starrer eyes 400-crore mark after biggest opening

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun-starrer eyes ₹400-crore mark after biggest opening

Fareha Naaz

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, is projected to cross 300 crore at the box office on its second day, with total earnings of 251.78 crore net in India. 

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: The film has become the highest opener in Indian cinema, grossing 294 crore worldwide on Day 1.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year. The Telugu action drama directed by Sukumar is the sequel to the 2021 release ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

The star cast of the movie, released on December 5, features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles with Allu Arjun in the lead. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected 76.88 crore net on Friday, Day 2 of its release, after breaking several records on Day 1.

According to business expert Taran Adarsh, Pushpa 2 broke the following records:

  • Highest *opening day* ever [#Hindi].
  • Highest *non-holiday* and *non-festival* opening day ever [#Hindi].
  • Highest opening day for a dubbed film [#Hindi] ever.

On its debut day, the film collected 164.25 crore net and from its premiere shows on Wednesday, it minted 10.65 crore net. Overall, the film did a business of 251.78 crore net at Indian Box Office.

The blockbuster, released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Bengali languages, went on to become the highest opener ever in Indian cinema.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1

On Day 1, Pushpa 2 entered the coveted 200-crore club and grossed 294 crore worldwide, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Sumit Kadel, in a post on X, said, "Pushpa2TheRule grosses 294 CRORES worldwide on Day 1 making it THE HIGHEST OPENING DAY in Indian Cinema" and has become the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2

In another post on X, Sumit Kadel commented on the extraordinary performance of Pushpa 2, “After a HISTORIC OPENING DAY, early estimates suggest the Friday business is in the range of 55-57 crore nett, bringing the 2-day total to an astounding Rs125 crore +"

The movie, made under Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings banner, is expected to enter the prestigious 300 crore club today (day 2/ first Friday) at the worldwide box office, considering the ongoing trend. It is anticipated that the Allu Arjun-starrer will touch the 400-crore mark as it is expected to mint 100-150 crore today.

