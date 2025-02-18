‘Put that phone away’: Delta crew stops passengers from recording inside overturned plane after crash

Numerous videos of Delta Air passengers being evacuated have surfaced on social media, but one clip has caught everyone's attention. It shows the airline crew instructing passengers to put their phones away and stop recording the overturned plane. A Delta Air Lines jet flipped on its roof while landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, but all 80 people on board survived and those hurt had relatively minor injuries.

“Passengers walking on the ceiling to escape the Delta jet that crashed in Toronto. ‘Don't take a video. Put that phone away,’ a flight attendant could be heard saying,” an X user said, sharing the video.

The video captures Delta Air crew assisting passengers in evacuating the plane when a flight attendant notices someone recording the incident, as they as being helped to leave the plane immediately. It was then a flight attendant asks the passenger to “put that phone away.”

Snow blown by winds gusting to 40 mph (65 kph) swirled when the flight from Minneapolis carrying 76 passengers and four crew attempted to land at around 2:15 pm. Communications between the tower and pilot were normal on approach and it's not clear what went so drastically wrong when the plane touched down.

“All the sudden everything just kind of went sideways and then next thing I know it's kind of a blink and I'm upside down still strapped in,” a passenger identified as Peter Carlson said.

Videos showed the Delta Air Lines plane lying on the tarmac belly-up as passengers climb out of it and firefighters dousing what was left of the fire.

The Delta Air crash was the fourth major aviation accident in North America in the past three weeks. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, on January 29, killing 67 people.

A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on January 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground. And on February 6, 10 people were killed in a plane crash in Alaska.

