Putin compliments Trump for progress in US-Russia relations, US President says 'nice'

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded US President Donald Trump for progress in US-Russia relations. Emphasising that the relations between Russia and the United States were beginning to improve and stabilise, Putin credited Donald Trump for this progress.

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump The 72-year-old Russian President praised Donald Trump for his efforts to end the war in Ukraine and improve ties with Russia and called him a “very courageous person" who “survived two assassination attempts."

While addressing a press conference in Minsk, Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude and said, "In general, thanks to President Trump, relations between Russia and the United States are beginning to level out in some ways," Reuters reported. Reiterating that he had "great respect" for the US President and declaring his willingness to meet Trump, Putin said that the meeting was "quite possible" but would require careful preparation.

Also Read | Zelensky warns Putin could attack a NATO member within 5 years to test alliance

Vladimir Putin added, "Not everything has been decided in the sphere of diplomatic relations, but the first steps have been taken and we are moving forward."

This follows Putin's interest in fresh round of direct peace talks in Istanbul on Russia and Ukraine conflict. During the upcoming meeting, the terms of a potential ceasefire are expected to be on the agenda, Putin said while speaking to reporters during a visit to Belarus.

Donald Trump reacts “Putin made some very nice statements today,” Reuters quoted Donald Trump as saying. After Vladimir Putin lauded the 47th United States President, Trump said, “Putin respects our country." He further noted that leaders of other US adversaries respect the US, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, AP reported.

While addressing journalists on June 27 on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, Putin asserted that Russia will no longer engage in "one-sided" games with the West. According to Putin, Western nations repeatedly betrayed Russia by not honouring their promises regarding NATO expansion and resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Putin further noted NATO's recent decision to ramp up military spending and alleged that the organisation is using alleged Russian "aggressiveness" to justify plans to bolster military presence in Europe and increase defence spending to 5 per cent of member states' GDP. Meanwhile, Donald Trump described the agreement as a “monumental win.”