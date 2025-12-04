Putin praises PM Modi over Russian oil purchase: ‘He is not someone who succumbs to pressure easily’

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering and straightforward stance on India's Russian oil purchases despite the extraordinary tariffs imposed by the United States, saying the Indian prime minister is not one who easily succumbs to pressure. In an interview with India Today, Putin asserted that India is a “great power” and not an English colony.
“Prime Minister Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure easily. The Indian people can certainly take pride in their leader. This is absolutely obvious. His stance is unwavering and straightforward, without being confrontational,” Vladimir Putin said.