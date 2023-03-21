Putin says China's plan for Ukraine could work if West is open to it

Putin says China's plan for Ukraine could work if West is open to it1 min read . 09:38 PM IST
Russia's Putin says China's proposal could be the basis for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine when West is ready for it
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday a Chinese peace plan could provide a basis for a settlement of the fighting in Ukraine when the West is ready for it.
Speaking after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Putin charged that Ukraine’s Western allies so far have shown no interest in that.
He also said British plans to provide Ukraine with ammunition for battle tanks containing depleted uranium, saying it heralds the West switching to supplying Kyiv with weapons containing nuclear components. He said that Russia will respond if it happens, but didn’t elaborate.
