Putin slams criticism over India’s Russian oil purchases: ‘US still buys nuclear fuel from us, so why shouldn’t India?’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended India’s purchase of energy resources from Russia, arguing that New Delhi has the same right as Washington to procure fuel from Moscow. He made the remarks during an interview with India Today.

US buys nuclear fuel from Russia, says Putin Responding to a question about criticism of India’s Russian oil imports, Putin pointed out that the United States itself continues to buy fuel from Russia.

“As for India's purchase of energy resources from Russia, I would like to note… the United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants,” Putin said, ahead of his two-day visit to India.

He added that if Washington is allowed to engage in such transactions, New Delhi should not face scrutiny for doing the same.

“That is also fuel, Uranium for the reactors operating in the United States. If the US has the right to buy our fuel, why shouldn't India have the same privilege?” he said.

Trump’s tariffs on India’s Russian oil purchases Putin also addressed US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose additional tariffs on Indian imports linked to Russian oil.

Despite the sharp increase in tariffs, Putin refrained from direct criticism of Trump, describing his approach as part of a deliberate economic strategy.

“He (Trump) is acting in good faith, I presume,” Putin said.

“He pursues his own policy and he has advisors. His decisions aren't made out of thin air.”

Putin noted that Trump’s advisors appear convinced that aggressive tariff measures ultimately benefit the US economy.

“He has advisors who believe that implementing such tariff policies… ultimately benefits the US economy.”

Russia opposes such tariff practices The Russian leader reiterated that Moscow does not follow similar tariff-based tactics.

“Our experts believe there are risks involved, but it is the choice of each country and its leadership to decide which economic policy to adopt.”