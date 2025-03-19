Putin wants Trump to formally recognise all land Russia has taken in Ukraine: Kommersant

President Vladimir Putin wants U.S. President Donald Trump to formally recognise all four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has claimed as its own in addition to Crimea, Russia's Kommersant daily reported.

Citing unnamed sources who attended a private business event with Putin on Tuesday, Kommersant said that Putin wanted the U.S. to formally recognise the four regions - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - as part of Russia along with Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed in 2014.

Russia, though advancing on the battlefield, does not fully control any of the four regions.

Advertisement

In return for recognition and if it happened "in the near future", Kommersant said Putin would undertake not to lay claim to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and other Ukrainian territory.

Kremlin on Kommersant report Asked about the Kommersant report on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Trump had not discussed the idea on their call on Tuesday.

But he confirmed, without elaborating, that Putin had discussed the conflict in Ukraine at Tuesday's closed door meeting with members of Russia's business elite.