A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, showing a young child unknowingly playing with a seemingly aggressive snake while an adult records the scene instead of stepping in to prevent the danger.

The clip, which has gone viral with lakhs of views, has left the internet in shock and outrage.

The child, completely unaware of the danger, is seen casually playing with the snake. At one point, he reaches out and interacts with it as if it were a harmless object. Even as the reptile moves around him, the child continues to engage with it, not realising the danger he is in.

Shockingly, the person filming the video does nothing to warn or protect the child. Instead of stepping in, the recorder continues capturing the risky encounter. It is only later that another nearby adult finally intervenes, safely removing the snake before any harm is done.

Outrage on Social Media: Netizens Slam Reckless Filming The video has sparked a wave of anger online, with many users criticising the person behind the camera for putting the child at risk for social media engagement. One furious commenter wrote:

"इतना भी मत करो कि बच्चों को कोई नुकसान हो जाए, बच्चे का ध्यान दो भाई, कुछ हो जाएगा बच्चों को एक लाइक के लिए!"

("Don’t go to such extremes that children are put in danger. Take care of the child, brother. Something terrible could happen just for the sake of likes!")

Another user expressed their frustration, commenting:

"पागल है क्या? सांप से बच्चे को खिला रहा है!"

("Are you crazy? You’re letting a child play with a snake!")

