PVR Cinemas, one of India's leading multiplex chains, faced criticism over the high prices of snacks and drinks at its Noida multiplex. The issue came to light when a journalist shared a photo of his bill, revealing the exorbitant cost of a tub of cheese popcorn and a Pepsi. The journalist expressed his dismay at the prices, comparing them to the cost of an annual subscription to Amazon Prime. The tweet quickly gained traction, resonating with many movie-goers who voiced their frustration with the high prices charged by multiplexes for snacks and beverages. The tweet received millions of views, thousands of likes, and thousands of retweets.

In response to the backlash, PVR Cinemas announced a significant reduction in snack prices, offering what they claim to be an "unbeatable price" for snacks and drinks.

PVR Cinemas acknowledged the importance of customer opinions and stated their commitment to respecting them. “We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India," tweeted PVR Cinemas on Wednesday, in response to the viral tweet.

The announcement of the revised prices followed with aims to address the concerns raised by movie-goers and make the cinema experience more affordable for families and individuals. The multiplex chain introduced two special offers: a combo deal of a burger, samosa, and 450 ml Pepsi for ₹99 each, available from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 6 pm, and a weekend offer of "bottomless popcorn" with unlimited refills and "bottomless Pepsi" from Friday to Sunday.