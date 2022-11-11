Pvt hospitals yet to get 1300 cr CGHS dues, services stalled

“All hospitals are frustrated with constant delays in clearing pending CGHS bills. We have been discussing with the authorities since June. With our constant efforts, CGHS is releasing small amount, which is insufficient for bigger hospitals. While hospital’s pending bill is in crores, CGHS is releasing lakhs. The need of the hour is to clear pending bills in bulk to break the cycle," Dr Girdhar Gyani, the coordinator of the CGHS working group for private healthcare providers, said in an interview. Hospital executives are planning to meet the health minister in December, Gyani added.