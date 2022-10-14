Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper

Q2 Earnings Live Updates: Bajaj Auto, Federal Bank, Tata Elxsi to announce results today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:07 PM ISTLivemint
Tata Elxsi, Federal Bank, Bajaj Auto, Shree Cement, etc are going to announce their Q2 earnings results on Friday.

  • Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi, Federal Bank, Shree Cement are among the companies going to announce their Q2 earnings results on Friday

After giant IT services companies, Infosys and Mindtree showcased better-than-expected yearly growth in profit on Thursday, investors are waiting for companies like Tata Elxsi, Federal Bank, Bajaj Auto, Shree Cement to announce their Q2 earnings results on Friday.

14 Oct 2022, 12:07 PM IST Shree Cement shares up 0.80%

Shree Cement shares are trading 0.80% higher at 21226.15. However, the company shares opened at 21250 on Friday.

14 Oct 2022, 11:23 AM IST Tata Elxsi shares trade higher ahead of Q2

IT-Software company, Tata Elxsi, made a good start by opening with a gain of 1.9% at 8471.30. Company shares are currently trading 2.25% higher at 8499.75.

14 Oct 2022, 10:46 AM IST Federal Bank opened with 2% gain ahead of results

Indian private sector bank, Federal Bank, showed a good start ahead of its Q2 results announcement. The private bank shares opened with a gain of 2% at 127.30 on Friday. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP