Q2 Earnings Live Updates: Bajaj Auto, Federal Bank, Tata Elxsi to announce results today
- Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi, Federal Bank, Shree Cement are among the companies going to announce their Q2 earnings results on Friday
After giant IT services companies, Infosys and Mindtree showcased better-than-expected yearly growth in profit on Thursday, investors are waiting for companies like Tata Elxsi, Federal Bank, Bajaj Auto, Shree Cement to announce their Q2 earnings results on Friday.
Shree Cement shares are trading 0.80% higher at ₹21226.15. However, the company shares opened at ₹21250 on Friday.
IT-Software company, Tata Elxsi, made a good start by opening with a gain of 1.9% at ₹8471.30. Company shares are currently trading 2.25% higher at ₹8499.75.
