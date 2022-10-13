Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper

Q2 Results Live Updates: Mindtree, Cyient to announce Q2 earnings today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:45 AM ISTLivemint
Major tech and finance firms will announce their Q2 earnings results today

  • Major IT and Finance firms like Mindtree, Cyient, Aditya Birla Money, and Angel One are going to announce their Q2 earnings result today

With the arrival of the earnings season, most of the major IT firms have revealed their Q2 earnings results this week. Apart from Infosys, Investors will be keenly waiting for the Q2 results of Mindtree, Cyient, Anand Rathi, Angel One, and other firms to be announced on Thursday.

13 Oct 2022, 10:45 AM IST Cyient shows a slow start ahead of Q2 results

Cyient shares fell 1.58% at 768.30 on BSE ahead of the announcement of its Q2 earnings result.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP