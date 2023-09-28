Q3 housing sales up 36% YoY in India's 7 top cities, Mumbai tops list: Anarock report
Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune cumulatively accounted for 51 percent of total sales seen across the top 7 cities in the July-September period, the report stated.
Housing unit sales in the third quarter of 2023 jumped by 36 percent in India's top 7 cities – Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata – as per a report released by real estate consultancy group Anarock.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message