Qatar frees Indian Navy veterans: Who are the 8 personnel? A detailed chronology of the case
The release of the Indian Navy veterans and the dropping of espionage charges marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough between India and Qatar. The decision comes after weeks of appeals and diplomatic efforts by the Indian government.
