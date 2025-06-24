Qatar's soft power: How Doha persuaded Iran to agree to a ceasefire with Israel

While United States President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel, it was Qatar that intervened and persuaded the Iranian regime to agree to a ceasefire after days of tensions that kept the Middle East on edge.

According to reports, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks with Iranian officials and secured the truce after Donald Trump sought help from the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, diplomats briefed on the matter told the New York Times.

During the call, Donald Trump informed Qatar’s Emir that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire and urged him to help bring Iran on board as well. Iran agreed.

The high-level discussion took place hours after Iran struck US military installations in Qatar and Iraq earlier on Monday in retaliation for America's military action on Iranian nuclear facilities at three locations.

US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and diplomat Steven Witkoff also held direct and indirect calls with Iranians to broker peace, another White House official told the NYT.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that there was “no agreement” and suggested that Iran would stop only if Israel stops “its illegal aggression against the Iranian people.” Also Read | Israel-Iran war eases with total ceasefire: Who blinked first, Netanyahu or Khamenei?

Early on Tuesday morning, Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Donald Trump wrote.

Donald Trump said Iran will initiate the ceasefire first, followed by Israel, resulting in a complete cessation of hostilities within the next 24 hours. He also urged both countries to remain “peaceful and respectful” during the overlapping ceasefire windows.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL," he stated.