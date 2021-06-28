'Quad can pool resources to prevent China from dominating global tech'

Curtis: The Quad countries have a role to play in ensuring technology bolsters democratic development, rather than strengthening autocratic trends in the Indo-Pacific region. More specifically, they have a common interest in meeting the challenge of China seeking to control the supply chains for certain critical minerals and technologies and to dominate the development of emerging technologies. The Quad also has a role to play in pushing back against Chinese efforts to influence global technology standard-setting, which is often at odds with the goal of maintaining a free, open, and liberal digital order. Lastly, the Quad can pool its resources and capabilities to prevent China from dominating the digital development of regions like Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. By combining their resources and expertise, and bringing to bear shared democratic values that must guide technological development, the four powerful nations can succeed in shaping the landscape in which new technologies will emerge and protecting access to critical minerals and technologies.