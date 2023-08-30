Quad foreign ministers’ meeting likely on sidelines of UNGA in New York in Sept1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The foreign ministers of Quad countries are likely to meet at UNGA to expand cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
The foreign minister of Quad group -- which includes India, Australia, Japan and the United States – are likely to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September. The meeting of the foreign ministers is being held to expand the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.