Quad foreign ministers’ meeting likely on sidelines of UNGA in New York in Sept

The foreign ministers of Quad countries are likely to meet at UNGA to expand cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The foreign minister of Quad group -- which includes India, Australia, Japan and the United States – are likely to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September. The meeting of the foreign ministers is being held to expand the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

The meeting has however not been confirmed yet.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, has been focusing on practical cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The foreign ministers of the four Quad countries -- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi – last held talks in India in March 2024.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers restated the alliance's dedication to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. They expressed robust endorsement for upholding the rule of law, safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, and achieving peaceful resolutions to conflicts.

The ministers also vowed to work closely to align and complement Quad's agenda with Japan's presidency of the G7, India's presidency of the G20 and the United States' APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) "host year" in 2023.

Russia's war on Ukraine is also likely to come up at the meeting of the Quad foreign ministers at the UNGA.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also likely to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York. At the UNGA, Zelensky is expected to put forth his peace plan, according to people familiar with the matter. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to travel to New York in the US to attend the UNGA.

