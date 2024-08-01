Qualcomm forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on smartphone strength

QUALCOMM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX):UPDATE 2-Qualcomm forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on smartphone strength

Reuters
Published1 Aug 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Qualcomm forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on smartphone strength
Qualcomm forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on smartphone strength

(Adds details, segment forecasts throughout)

July 31 (Reuters) - Qualcomm forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for high-end Android devices, and betting that more chips will be used in smartphones that are getting AI upgrades.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based chip firm rose more than 5% in extended trading.

The addition of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to smartphones has driven a resurgence in end-market demand after the industry slumped to its lowest level in years, lifting orders for Qualcomm.

The company forecast a revenue range with a midpoint of $9.9 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $9.71 billion, according to LSEG data.

Increased demand from Chinese customers for premium and high-tier smartphones is driving orders for Qualcomm's chips in the country, CEO Cristiano Amon said in May.

Added AI features have also led to smartphone providers using more of Qualcomm's semiconductors in their devices to help support the processing requirements of advanced functions.

The biggest smartphone chips maker forecast an adjusted fourth-quarter earnings range with a midpoint of $2.55 per share, compared with estimates of $2.45.

During the June quarter, Apple and Vivo, both Qualcomm customers, held top positions in the Chinese smartphone market, which grew 6% during that period, according to data from research firm Counterpoint.

Analysts expect Apple to return to revenue growth when the iPhone maker reports results for its fiscal third quarter on Thursday.

In Qualcomm's chip segment, the company forecast fiscal fourth-quarter sales with a midpoint of $8.4 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $8.33 billion, according to Visible Alpha.

The company forecast fourth-quarter patent-licensing sales with a midpoint of $1.45 billion, compared with Visible Alpha estimates of $1.37 billion.

Qualcomm reported third-quarter adjusted revenue of $9.39 billion, compared with estimates of $9.22 billion. (Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Devika Syamnath)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 02:06 AM IST
HomeNewsQualcomm forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on smartphone strength

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue