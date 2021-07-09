Chipmaker Qualcomm, whose chips power almost every second Android smartphone in the world today, is making its own smartphone. The $1500 (approximately ₹1.1 lakh) device is meant specifically for Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon Insiders", an early access programme the company runs for regular users. The company has partnered with Taiwanese Asus to build the limited edition device and will be selling it in the US, UK, Germany and China, with “more regions in the works".

It’s not entirely clear what Qualcomm’s goals with the device are. Companies like Qualcomm may not interact with consumers directly, but they play a huge role in the smartphone or PC industries. When these firms design phones, it’s usually seen as a reference platform for others to build on.

The Snapdragon Insider phone runs on the Snapdragon 888 chipset, a curious choice given its iPhone-like pricing and the fact that Qualcomm has a more powerful 888 plus chip in its portfolio. There’s also 512GB storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 144Hz 6.78-inch display.

There’s no question that the specs fit the flagship class, but one still has to wonder what Qualcomm’s involvement in the device exactly is. Sure, the phone has the second generation under-glass fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm, the company’s gaming enhancements and modems, but these are things it offers to other smartphone makers too.

In fact, even the iPhone 12 uses Qualcomm’s X55 modem, as do many other devices today, flagship or otherwise. So the Snapdragon Insider phone, at the end of the day, is just another smartphone. Unlike Google Nexus phones in the past, which used to have the purest version of Android at the time, Qualcomm isn’t really explaining what its involvement in the new phone is.

