Queen Camilla to miss key Festival of Remembrance event due to THIS reason

Queen Camilla will miss the Festival of Remembrance scheduled for Sunday which will see King Charles representing the family at the event. Check the full list of royals who will attend the event.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published9 Nov 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Queen Camilla will miss the upcoming Festival of Remembrance which will take place on November 10.
Queen Camilla will miss the upcoming Festival of Remembrance which will take place on November 10.(via REUTERS)

Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, will reportedly skip key Remembrance events in the coming week. According to People's report, the 77-year-old will miss the upcoming Festival of Remembrance that will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall due to health-related issues.

King Charles will reportedly lead the family at Royal British Legion's annual event, which will be held on Sunday. The event commemorates the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces community and honours those who served and sacrificed their lives.

Also Read | Charles, Camilla on a ‘secret’ visit to India: Here’s what they’re doing

On November 9, the Buckingham Palace in a statement announced that Camilla will not attend the attend due to seasonal chest infection.

The statement states, “Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events," reported People.

It added, “While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”

Also Read | Harry is ’wolf in sheep’s clothing’: Camilla strongly against Duke’s return

According to the news daily, Camilla wanted to take rest to ensure rapid recovery and was concerned about passing on the infection to others if she decided to attend the public gathering. Camilla will spend weekend at her private home Ray Mill Wiltshire.

As per the Palace' cohort of working royals update, the Queen's name was not mentioned in the November 8 update. The list included Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. Furthermore, other royals who are expected to grace the event include Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh - Sophie, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester- Prince Richard, Duchess of Gloucester - Birgitte and the Duke of Kent - Prince Edward.

Also Read | What Charles-Camilla, William-Kate, Harry-Meghan eat

Few days earlier, Buckingham Palace announced that that the Queen will “withdraw from her engagements for this week.” 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsQueen Camilla to miss key Festival of Remembrance event due to THIS reason

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.