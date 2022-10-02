The exchange apparently happened back in April when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were en-route to The Hague, stopped off in the United Kingdom. The royal couple were travelling to The Hague for Invictus Games.
Amid a lots of stories brewing about the differences between Prince Harry has with his father King Charles III, another news is making the rounds that the Queen Consort (Harry's stepmother and former Duchess of Cornwall) spat out her tea in shock when the Prince Harry suggested an impartial third party sit in on a meeting which included him, wife Meghan Markle, King Charles III, and stepmother Camilla's presence.
According to a new book from royal expert Katie Nicholl, the exchange apparently happened back in April when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were en-route to The Hague, stopped off in the United Kingdom. The royal couple were travelling to The Hague for Invictus Games.
Then Prince Charles (now King Charles III) had insisted on meeting with his son and daughter-in-law ahead of the couple's meeting with Late Queen Elizabeth. In the meeting with Prince Charles, Price Harry met with stunned looks from both King Charles III and Camilla following a suggestion of a mediator sitting in on an awkward family meeting, reported The Mirror.
Nicolle in her book 'The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown' has written that since the Sussexes were late for the talk, they had just 15 minutes with Charles and Camilla as the later had to leave for the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle.
Both Prince Charles and Prince Harry 'greeted each other warmly', however a sense of tension gripped the meeting when Harry suggested the mediator.
“Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air," British daily marie claire quoted a family friend as saying.
“He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea. She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves," the daily added.
During the meeting was taking place, Prince William and Kate Middleton were on a skiing trip with their three children and did not change their plans to return home for Harry and Meghan’s visit, The Mirror had reported.
With the Queen Elizabeth's funeral over, the Sussexes are now home in California, but the differences between King Charles II and Prince Harry continues.
As per reports, Prince Harry's memoir is due by the end of the year which may loom like a cloud over the family’s head until its publication.
“Harry will no doubt be torn between wanting acceptance from his family and also the love of his wife," another British daily The Sun quoted a royal expert Robert Jobson as saying.
"But he has now left himself in a catch 22 situation. He has signed a four-book deal worth millions with Penguin Random House. He needs the money to fund his flash Californian lifestyle. Once that book, which is now written, hits bookshelves, there will be no going back for Harry," the expert added.
