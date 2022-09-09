Queen Elizabeth II death: What happens now - day to day update

- King Charles III will travel from Balmoral to London with his wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort. More details have yet to be confirmed, but here's what we can expect will happen throughout the day: Parliament will gather at noon for MPs to pay respect to the Queen. Apart from this, at midday bells will toll in tribute to the Queen at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle. At around 1 pm, gun salutes will be fired in Hyde Park and elsewhere. The prime minister and other senior ministers will attend a remembrance service at St Paul's Cathedral. The King is due to make his first televised address to the nation as head of state.

