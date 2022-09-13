The will of Queen Elizabeth, who died on 8 September at the age of 96, is sealed and locked in a safe at an undisclosed location in London for at least 90 years. The practice of sealing the wills of deceased royals dates back to 1910 and the seldom remembered Prince Francis of Teck, whose will is one of more than 30 kept in a safe in an undisclosed location in London, under the care of a judge.

