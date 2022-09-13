Queen Elizabeth’s will sealed, locked in a safe at undisclosed location for 90 years2 min read . 08:40 PM IST
- Queen Elizabeth II's will has been sealed and locked in a safe which has been kept at an undisclosed location for at least 90 years
The will of Queen Elizabeth, who died on 8 September at the age of 96, is sealed and locked in a safe at an undisclosed location in London for at least 90 years. The practice of sealing the wills of deceased royals dates back to 1910 and the seldom remembered Prince Francis of Teck, whose will is one of more than 30 kept in a safe in an undisclosed location in London, under the care of a judge.
By convention, after a senior royal dies, the executor of their will applies to the head of the London High Court's Family Division for the will to be sealed. Since her will is likely to remain sealed and locked for at least 90 years, it is not known how her wealth would be distributed.
According to a PTI report, the British monarchy as a brand was valued at around $88 billion in 2017 by valuation consultancy firm Brand Finance. Queen Elizabeth’s personal wealth from investments, art, jewels and real estate is estimated by Forbes to be worth around $500 million.
Judge Andrew McFarlan, who dealt with Prince Philip’s will, revealed that there was a safe that contained the royal wills. Although, he had no knowledge of the contents of the sealed documents.
Queen Elizabeth’s will, when it is placed alongside Prince Philip’s will in the safe, will join that of her mother, Elizabeth and sister, Princess Margaret, who died in 2002.
Margaret's will was the subject of a 2007 legal challenge by Robert Brown, who claimed to be the princess's illegitimate son and who wanted to see it in order to advance his claim. The courts rejected his belief as "irrational" and he was not given access.
Prince Francis of Teck, whose will is the earliest to be kept in the safe, died in 1910 aged 40. He was the younger brother of Queen Mary, wife of King George V and grandmother of the late queen.
(With agency inputs)
