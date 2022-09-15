Queen Elizabeth’s coffin left Buckingham Palace at 2:22 pm for this reason

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin left Buckingham Palace at 2:22 pm for this reason2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 03:39 PM IST
- Queen Elizabeth's coffin left Buckingham Palace exactly at 2:22 pm for Westminster Hall. Here's why
Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 at her summer house, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, on 8 September. From Balmoral, the late monarch's coffin traveled to Edinburgh on Sunday to Buckingham Palace and from there, it left for Westminster Abbey exactly at 2:22 pm. Followed on foot by King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family, the procession of the royal hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin reached Westminster Abbey at 3 pm.