Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 at her summer house, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, on 8 September. From Balmoral, the late monarch's coffin traveled to Edinburgh on Sunday to Buckingham Palace and from there, it left for Westminster Abbey exactly at 2:22 pm. Followed on foot by King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family, the procession of the royal hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin reached Westminster Abbey at 3 pm.

Why did Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leave Buckingham Palace at 2:22 pm? Does the royal family believe in omens or any spiritual significance of number 2? The time was set and there sure was a significance to it as it seemed especially specific.

The procession began at 2:22 pm when the hearse left Buckingham Palace.

Dickie Arbiter, who served as a spokesman for Queen Elizabeth II, explains why. He said the hearse carrying the late Queen’s coffin started to travel to the Westminster Abbey at 2:22 pm “simply to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3 pm on the dot."

There was no significance to it. “The sooner it’s over, the sooner the public can be let in to pay their respects," Dickie Arbiter said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state. The Queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday.

The Queen’s coffin has been part of a historic journey by road and air until it was conveyed in a grand procession from Buckingham Palace to lie in state in the historic hall within the Palace of Westminster. People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin. Military detachments standing guard are rotated every 20 minutes. Besides this, there is pin-drop silence inside the 900-year-old Westminster Hall.