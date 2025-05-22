The quiet philanthropists: Premji Foundation, Tata Trusts match social spending of top Nifty companies
SummaryAs per the reported financials, the eponymous not-for-profit entity of billionaire Azim Premji spent ₹1,528 crore on philanthropy in 2024. That was more than twice the ₹699.31 crore spent by the Tata Trusts in the same year, according to financials filed by the entity.
Mumbai/Bengaluru: India’s top philanthropic organizations are spending money comparable to the social spends of the country’s biggest for-profit companies, a trend that has come to light after Bengaluru-based Azim Premji Foundation disclosed its financials for the first time in its quarter-century of existence.