Quietly and deep underground, Israelis are preparing for another war
Carrie Keller-Lynn , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM IST
SummaryHealthcare centers, emergency services and residents across Israel are preparing for a war that could far outstrip the damage of the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
HAIFA, Israel—Above ground, Rambam Health Care Campus treats the wounded from the fight in Gaza. Below ground, northern Israel’s leading hospital is preparing for what could be the country’s next war—an all-out conflict with Hezbollah.
