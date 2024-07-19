Quietly and deep underground, Israelis are preparing for another war

HAIFA, Israel—Above ground, Rambam Health Care Campus treats the wounded from the fight in Gaza. Below ground, northern Israel’s leading hospital is preparing for what could be the country’s next war—an all-out conflict with Hezbollah.

Four operating rooms, a maternity ward and a dialysis center are among the facilities the hospital has set up three levels down in its underground parking garage, part of its plan to keep functioning if the daily tit for tat exchange of fire between Israel and the U.S.-designated terror group across the border with Lebanon escalates.

Hospital beds are set up next to oxygen and suction lines embedded within the parking lot’s walls, medication is piled on rollable shelves, and ventilation ducts have been strung from the ceiling. Doctors practice evacuating their wards to the parking garage, primed to transfer operations underground within eight hours and get ready for new patients.

“We expect to have thousands of casualties over here," said Dr. Michael Halberthal, the hospital’s director. “This is what we’re ready for."

Healthcare centers, emergency services and residents across Israel are preparing for a war that could far outstrip the damage of the conflict with Hamas. Hezbollah is better trained and more heavily armed, with a missile stockpile experts estimate at 150,000 projectiles capable of pinning down the entire country.

The group began attacking Israel the day after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks that left 1,200 dead, and says it won’t stop until a cease-fire is reached in Gaza. The fighting has displaced tens of thousands of civilians on each side. Israel is threatening a full-scale war if necessary to secure its northern border and return people to their homes.

Should that happen, Israeli emergency and municipal authorities briefed by the military expect 4,000 missiles and rockets to rain down each day, likely saturating air defenses. Daily casualties could run into the thousands. There would likely be hundreds of fires and widespread destruction of public infrastructure and private homes, all stretching the resources of response teams.

The destruction in Lebanon could also be extensive. Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip has destroyed more than half of the enclave’s buildings, according to a recent estimate based on satellite data, and has left more than 38,000 people dead, Gaza health authorities say. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told The Wall Street Journal in an interview in January that the military could “copy-paste" what happened in Gaza to Beirut if pushed by Hezbollah.

Homeowners associations across Israel are clearing out dusty shelters in apartment buildings, fixing plumbing and stockpiling water and supplies to be ready for long stays underground. Some in Tel Aviv keep go-bags of essentials packed by the door. Emergency crews are being beefed up, and supplies of necessities such as blood are being secured.

Halberthal led Rambam’s triage during Israel’s last war with Hezbollah, a 34-day conflict in 2006, when the hospital shook as roughly 70 missiles landed nearby. That experience pushed the hospital to build the underground facility, which it claims is the most fortified medical facility in the world.

Israel’s Health Ministry has asked Rambam to be prepared to surge its capacity by 40% if fighting broadens, Halberthal said.

“Our reference scenario," Halberthal said, “is a war of at least 60 days with very powerful missiles landing around us every four minutes."

Eli Bin, the director general of Magen David Adom, the nonprofit organization that manages Israel’s emergency medical response, has been stockpiling supplies for the past few months in an underground facility south of Tel Aviv.

Forklifts move pallets of field dressings, syringes and medications into rows of multistory shelving at the warehouse. The parking bay is packed with some of the 200 ambulances Bin says Magen David Adom has added to its fleet since the war in Gaza began. One truck outfitted with a satellite dish is meant to serve as a mobile medical station if a facility is knocked offline. It is parked next to a large yellow tent that would serve as a makeshift field hospital.

“We know and expect that what happened in the south isn’t even a promo clip for what will happen in the north," Bin said.

Magen David Adom also manages Israel’s national blood bank, which it centralized and moved underground in October, to protect it from attack. The facility was processing 1,500 units of blood a day at the height of the current war. Some of those units are cycled through Israel’s strategic blood reserve, which Magen David Adom guards in a closely watched chilled vault, three floors underground.

Magen David Adom, which had staff members killed during the Oct. 7 attacks, is now outfitting local first responders to be ready in Israel’s smaller towns, beginning with those closest to Lebanon.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services is training more than 150 civilian response teams in communities within 18 miles of Israel’s border with Lebanon, said senior officer Kfir Bibitko, who is in charge of national firefighting operations.

The squads are outfitted with small all-terrain firefighting vehicles that let them move quickly across the area’s farmland. Hezbollah’s aerial barrages have already triggered more than 100 fires in northern Israel, including one in June that raged for several days.

“We have difficulty in getting to areas close to the border, because they’re firing upon them," Bibitko said.

On a clear day in Haifa, around 20 miles from the Lebanese border, Yair Zilberman sees the pummeled Israeli border town of Rosh HaNikra from his office window. The fighting could reach Haifa in an instant, said Zilberman, who oversees the city’s emergency preparedness.

The city is girding for a more intense bombardment than it experienced in 2006, despite the introduction of Israel’s Iron Dome aerial-defense system since that war ended. In that monthlong conflict, Haifa was targeted with about 100 missiles in total, Zilberman said.

“Three missiles a day," he said. “Nothing compared to what they’re talking about now."

Since October, Zilberman’s team has created more than 100 new public shelters, outfitting them with generators and internet access, all in preparation for escalation with Hezbollah. That still leaves thousands of Haifa’s 300,000 residents without access to adequate shelter.

Haifa is also home to significant refinery infrastructure—holding tanks of gasoline, oil, chemicals and hazardous materials. The city has asked Israel’s government to move the facilities and is weighing going to court, though it is unlikely to help in this conflict.

After the 2006 war, Haifa successfully waged a battle to relocate about 12,000 tons of highly toxic ammonia, said Yona Yahav, Haifa’s mayor. A leak caused by a strike or debris could have killed thousands of civilians, he said.

Towns closer to Israel’s border with Lebanon have been evacuated, some reduced to rubble from the constant bombardment.

Israel’s government is under pressure to resolve the situation. Displaced families see the school year that starts on Sept. 1 as an important marker. Meanwhile, authorities worry that Israel and Hezbollah stand one miscalculation away from escalation.

“What worries us and what makes us lose sleep is a scenario in which there’s a mistake by one side," said Bin, of Magen David Adom. “Whoever tosses a match in and ignites the field, it’s likely to set fire to the whole Middle East."