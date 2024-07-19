Quietly and deep underground, Israelis are preparing for another war

Forklifts move pallets of field dressings, syringes and medications into rows of multistory shelving at the warehouse. The parking bay is packed with some of the 200 ambulances Bin says Magen David Adom has added to its fleet since the war in Gaza began. One truck outfitted with a satellite dish is meant to serve as a mobile medical station if a facility is knocked offline. It is parked next to a large yellow tent that would serve as a makeshift field hospital.