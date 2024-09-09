Bajrang Punia, the wrestler-turned-politician, has filed a complaint with Haryana Police after he received an intimidating message, news agency PTI reported. The development came two days after Bajrang Punia and another Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress party.

The 30-year-old Bajrang Punia received the threatening message on WhatsApp that allegedly warned him to resign from the party or face serious consequences. The message stated, "quit Congress immediately or face dire consequences for him and his family members".

Punia was appointed as working President of the Kisan Congress on September 6. The wrestling champion lodged a formal complaint at the Bahalgarh police station in Sonipat district, according to a PTI report.

"Bajrang Punia has given a complaint in Bahalgarh Police Station that he has received a threat message from a foreign number," Sonipat Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh said.

The police official further informed that the threat has come from an unknown person and the legal action is underway, reported PTI. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said a probe into the matter will take place and action against the accused will follow.

Bajrang Punia said that he and Vinesh Phogat are being labelled as “anti-nationals” and asserted that both of them would have been hailed as “patriots” if they decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of Congress. The news about induction of the two wrestlers into the Congress a month before Haryana assembly polls marks a major setback for the BJP in their home state.