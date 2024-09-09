’Quit Congress or face…’: Bajrang Punia receives threatening message ahead of Haryana assembly polls

Wrestler-turned-politician Bajrang Punia filed a complaint with Haryana Police after receiving a threatening WhatsApp message instructing him to quit Congress.

Updated9 Sep 2024, 01:53 PM IST
Bajrang Punia received a threatening message on WhatsApp following his recent induction into the Congress party. The message warned him to resign from the party or face serious consequences,
Bajrang Punia received a threatening message on WhatsApp following his recent induction into the Congress party. The message warned him to resign from the party or face serious consequences,(PTI)

Bajrang Punia, the wrestler-turned-politician, has filed a complaint with Haryana Police after he received an intimidating message, news agency PTI reported. The development came two days after Bajrang Punia and another Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress party.

The 30-year-old Bajrang Punia received the threatening message on WhatsApp that allegedly warned him to resign from the party or face serious consequences. The message stated, "quit Congress immediately or face dire consequences for him and his family members".

Also Read | BJP ’gags’ Brij Bhushan amid continued criticism of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

Punia was appointed as working President of the Kisan Congress on September 6. The wrestling champion lodged a formal complaint at the Bahalgarh police station in Sonipat district, according to a PTI report. 

"Bajrang Punia has given a complaint in Bahalgarh Police Station that he has received a threat message from a foreign number," Sonipat Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh said. 

Also Read | ’God punished Vinesh’: Brij Bhushan levels allegations against Phogat, Punia

The police official further informed that the threat has come from an unknown person and the legal action is underway, reported PTI. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said a probe into the matter will take place and action against the accused will follow.

 

Also Read | Haryana BJP president slams Congress as national wrestlers join party

Bajrang Punia said that he and Vinesh Phogat are being labelled as “anti-nationals” and asserted that both of them would have been hailed as “patriots” if they decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of Congress. The news about induction of the two wrestlers into the Congress a month before Haryana assembly polls marks a major setback for the BJP in their home state.

"We would have become patriots if we had joined the BJP, but because we have joined the Congress, they are calling us anti-nationals. We are with our leader Rahul Gandhi and his struggle. He is raising the voice of all sections, be it farmers, youth or athletes", ANI quoted Bajrang Punia as saying.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 01:53 PM IST
