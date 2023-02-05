Quora introduces ChatGPT rival Poe: Here’s all you need to know
- Recently, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo tweeted the announcement of its platform roll out. According to his tweet, iOS users will be able to download the app and ask the questions instantly. Moreover, the support for all major platforms will follow up in the upcoming months.
Quora was planning to enter into the AI chatbot space which was announced by the company CEO Adam D’ Angelo. He stated that its chatbot Pow will allow users to ask questions, receive instant solutions and will be able to converse with AI.
