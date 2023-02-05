Quora introduces ChatGPT rival Poe: Here’s all you need to know

Quora was planning to enter into the AI chatbot space which was announced by the company CEO Adam D’ Angelo. He stated that its chatbot Pow will allow users to ask questions, receive instant solutions and will be able to converse with AI.

Recently, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo tweeted the announcement of its AI- chatbot platform's roll out. According to his tweet, iOS users will be able to download the app and ask the questions instantly. Moreover, the support for all major platforms will follow up in the upcoming months.

Today, we are opening up public access to a new AI product we have been building called Poe. Poe lets people ask questions, get instant answers, and have back-and-forth conversations with several AI-powered bots. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/G9LeO45sc8 — Adam D'Angelo (@adamdangelo) February 3, 2023

“Today, we are opening up public access to a new AI product we have been building called Poe. AI Chatbot Poe lets people ask questions, get instant answers, and have back-and-forth conversations with several AI-powered bots," read the Quora CEO’s tweet.

D’Angelo also declared that the company will support several bots. As per his tweets, Poe’s aims to become a bot aggregator and will help users to access chatbots optimised for different tasks from a single app.

“It is initially available on iOS, but we will be adding support for all major platforms in the next few months, along with more bots. The best way to learn about Poe is to try it at poe.com, but read on below if you’re curious about why we’re building it," tweeted Quora CEO on stating his plan for the Poe.

Meanwhile, Google is all set to roll out ChatGPT rival soon, confirmed the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai. He revealed the technology giant’s plan to add AI features to its search engine. Pichai said during the Q4 earnings call that people will very soon be able to interact directly with its newest and powerful companion to search in experimental and innovative ways.

The Google Search will leverage Language Model for Dialogue Applications which is the company’s own language model. It will help the browser to provide factual and conversational query results.

As per Pichai, the improved search can be introduced for testing in the coming weeks and months. It is expected that the development could take place during the Google IO 2023 event scheduled for May.

