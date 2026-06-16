Quote of the day by Aristotle: ‘Knowing yourself is the beginning of wisdom’

Every day offers an opportunity to reflect and learn something meaningful. Today’s quote by Aristotle reminds us that true wisdom does not begin with understanding the world around us, but with understanding ourselves first.

Quote of the day ‘Knowing yourself is the beginning of wisdom' – Aristotle

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The quote says that true wisdom begins with self-awareness: understanding your strengths, weaknesses, values, emotions and purpose before understanding the world.

The quote is widely attributed to Aristotle, one of the greatest philosophers of ancient Greece. However, scholars have not identified a specific work by Aristotle in which these exact words appear. The statement reflects Aristotle’s philosophy on self-knowledge, ethics, and wisdom and is commonly associated with his teachings.

Meaning of the quote This quote emphasises that wisdom starts with understanding oneself. Before trying to understand other people, solve problems, or make important decisions, a person must first know who they are. Self-knowledge includes recognising your strengths, weaknesses, emotions, beliefs, values, and motivations.

When people understand themselves, they can make better choices, manage their emotions effectively, and live in accordance with their values. Without self-awareness, individuals may be influenced by external pressures, social expectations, or temporary emotions. Aristotle suggests that genuine wisdom is not merely about acquiring knowledge about the world; it first requires understanding the person seeking that knowledge. Self-awareness becomes the foundation upon which all other learning and growth are built.

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Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because it addresses a universal human challenge: understanding ourselves. In today's fast-paced world, people often focus on careers, social media and external achievements while neglecting self-reflection.

Many life problems arise when people act without understanding their true desires, values, or limitations. The quote reminds us that personal growth begins from within. It encourages honesty, reflection, and self-improvement. People connect with this idea because they realise that lasting happiness and success come not from external validation but from knowing who they truly are.

Furthermore, self-awareness helps build confidence. When individuals understand their abilities and limitations, they are less likely to compare themselves with others and more likely to pursue meaningful goals.

How can you implement this Reflect regularly on your thoughts, actions, and decisions.

Identify your strengths and weaknesses honestly.

Understand your values and what truly matters to you.

Learn from mistakes rather than ignoring them.

Seek feedback from trusted friends, teachers, or mentors.

Practice mindfulness or journaling to better understand your emotions.

Set goals aligned with your personality and values, not merely societal expectations. Who was Aristotle? Aristotle (384–322 BCE) was a Greek philosopher and scholar born in Stagira, Macedonia, Greece. He was the son of Nicomachus, a physician to the Macedonian king, and Phaistos.

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At around the age of seventeen, Aristotle moved to Athens and studied for nearly 20 years at Plato’s Academy, where he received his higher education and laid the foundations of his philosophy. He later became Alexander the Great's tutor and went on to found the Lyceum, one of the most influential educational institutions of the ancient world.

Aristotle was married to Pythias of Assos, and after her death, he lived with Herpyllis of Stagira. He had a daughter, Pythias, and a son, Nicomachus, after whom his famous work, the Nicomachean Ethics, is believed to be named. Through his contributions to philosophy, ethics, politics, logic, science, and education, Aristotle profoundly shaped Western thought, and his emphasis on observation, reasoning, and virtue continues to inspire students, scholars, and leaders worldwide.

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