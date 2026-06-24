Quote of the day by Arnold H. Glasow: ‘A good leader takes a little more than…’

Leadership is not about gaining praise or recognition; it is about serving and guiding others responsibly. Arnold H. Glasow's quote, “A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit,” highlights the qualities that distinguish great leaders from ordinary ones. It emphasises humility, accountability, and selflessness. Effective leaders protect their teams during difficult times and recognise others' contributions during success, fostering trust, loyalty, and a positive work environment.

Quote of the day "A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit." - Arnold H. Glasow

The quote states that true leadership means accepting responsibility for failure, sharing success with others, demonstrating humility and accountability, and inspiring team trust.

This quote was said by Arnold H. Glasow, an American businessman, author, and humorist known for his insightful sayings on leadership and management. The quote is taken from his collection of leadership and business wisdom that has been widely cited in management literature, leadership training programs, and motivational writings.

Meaning of the quote The quote teaches that genuine leadership involves taking responsibility when things go wrong and giving recognition to others when things go right. A leader should not seek personal glory or shift blame onto team members. Instead, they should stand by their team during failures and acknowledge others' efforts during achievements.

This approach demonstrates integrity, builds confidence among team members, and encourages collaboration. Such leaders earn respect because they prioritise their team's welfare and morale over their own personal interests.

Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because everyone appreciates leaders who are fair, responsible, and humble. People often encounter situations where individuals claim credit for success but avoid responsibility for mistakes. Glasow's words remind us that true leaders do the opposite.

They foster a culture of trust by supporting their teams in difficult times and celebrating collective achievements rather than personal accomplishments. In workplaces, schools, sports teams, and communities, such leadership inspires dedication and mutual respect. The quote remains relevant because accountability and humility are timeless qualities admired across cultures and professions.

How can you implement this By accepting responsibility for your actions and supporting others when challenges arise.

If you lead a project, acknowledge your team's contributions when it succeeds.

If problems arise, focus on finding solutions rather than blaming others.

Listen to team members, encourage collaboration, and openly appreciate their efforts.

Whether you are a student, employee, manager, or community member, practising humility and accountability will help build stronger relationships and earn the respect of those around you. Who was Arnold H. Glasow? Arnold H. Glasow was born on 30 January 1905 in the United States and became a successful businessman, author, and humorist known for his witty observations on leadership, business, and life. Information about his parents is not widely documented in public records.

Glasow received his education in the United States and later entered the business world, where he gained practical experience that inspired many of his famous quotations. Details about his spouse and children are not extensively available in reliable public sources.

He achieved lasting recognition through books such as The Glasow Reader and numerous collections of quotations that continue to be used in leadership and management training. His wisdom emphasised responsibility, integrity, hard work, and human relationships.