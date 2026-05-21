Quote of the day by Bernard Feringa: ‘When I draw a molecule in China or in Argentina, it is the same…’

Science has always been a universal language, transcending borders, politics and culture. Nobel laureate Bernard Feringa captures this truth in his words, reminding us that a molecule drawn in China or Argentina carries the same meaning everywhere. His reflection highlights the beauty of knowledge as a shared human pursuit, uniting people across nations in the quest for progress.

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Quote of the Day “When I draw a molecule in China or in Argentina, it is the same molecule. People understand immediately without knowing Spanish or Chinese. That is beautiful. Our common goal is not about power or borders of the country, it is about bringing forward human knowledge"- Bernard Feringa

Meaning of the quote These words by Feringa carry a serene but powerful message about the true purpose of science and human progress. In a world deeply divided by borders, politics, conflicts, languages and national interests, the quote reminds us that knowledge has no confined area.

Science belongs to everyone. It connects people in ways that power and politics often fail to do.

Today, countries compete in almost every field. There are tensions over land, power, dominance, resources, technology and influence. At times, the world appears more focused on division than unity. In such an environment, Feringa’s words feel important and slightly intense because they directly challenge the idea that progress should belong to only one nation or group of people. A scientific discovery made in one corner of the world can improve lives everywhere. A molecule remains the same no matter where it is drawn because truth does not change according to geography.

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Science beyond national identity The beauty of science lies in its honesty and universality. A mathematical formula, a chemical structure or a medical breakthrough can be understood by people from different cultures even without any translation, creating a silent bond among scientists, researchers and learners across the world. While languages divide people, knowledge often unites them.

The quote also reflects the spirit of collaboration. Some of the greatest achievements in human history became possible because people from different nations worked together and shared their experiences and experiments. Vaccines, space research, climate studies and technological innovations are examples of collective effort. These achievements were not created for one flag alone. They were created for humanity.

The quote indirectly criticizes the growing tendency to use knowledge for power struggles.

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Scientific advancement should not become a tool for domination or political rivalry. When nations focus only on control and superiority, the true purpose of knowledge gets lost. Bernard Feringa reminds us that the aim should be to move humanity forward, not to strengthen divisions.

Message the world needs today Success should not only be measured by personal achievement or national pride. Real progress happens when knowledge is shared and used to improve society and human life. Education becomes meaningful when it builds understanding rather than conflict.

Feringa’s words may sound simple, but they carry emotional depth. In a divided world, they remind us that human knowledge has the power to rise above borders, war, languages and politics. That is what makes science beautiful. It does not ask where a person comes from; it only asks what can be discovered for the betterment of humanity.

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About Bernard Feringa Bernard Feringa is a prominent Dutch chemist. He won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He shared this honour with Jean-Pierre Sauvage and Fraser Stoddart. They received the prize for designing and creating molecular machines.

Also Read | Nobel prize for Chemistry awarded for work on molecular machines

His major work happened in 1999. He built the first light-driven molecular motor. This is a tiny structure that spins in one direction when exposed to light. This invention proved that scientists could control movement at the molecular level.

Today, he is a professor at the University of Groningen. He also worked for the Shell company earlier in his career. His research helps scientists develop smart materials and tiny robots for future medicine. For example, these machines might deliver drugs directly to sick cells in the human body. He also works to support science education worldwide.

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