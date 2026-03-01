Quote of the day: "You fasten all the triggers

For the others to fire.

Then you sit back and watch

When the death count gets higher.

You hide in your mansion

While the young people's blood

Flows out of their bodies

And is buried in the mud."

Context of the quote These are lyrics from the song "Masters of War" by Bob Dylan, which was released in 1963 and attacks those who profit from wars, while young people die. It was written against the backdrop of the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

It criticizes the military-industrial complex and calls out those starting wars, often from the safety of their mansions, while young men who are sent to the frontlines, for a conflict that they did not choose, get killed.

Nothing changed since 1960s Bob Dylan’s lyrics are as much or even more relevant today, given the current state of the world, where several deadly conflicts are underway, including in Ukraine and Iran.

In Ukraine, thousands of young Russian soldiers are getting killed every day, even four years after Vladimir Putin launched his military operation. Young Ukrainians, who took up arms to defend their homeland, are also falling victims of the deadly war, which still has no end in sight, because the leaders cannot agree on a compromise.

The story of Iran’s ongoing internal and regional tensions is often told through numbers: casualty counts, inflation rates, and geopolitical maneuvers. But Dylan’s words remind us of the human cost - the young people who have become pawns in the conflict.

In January, Iran witnessed the largest public uprising in the country’s history since 1979. But as the world watched in horror, Iran unleashed a brutal crackdown, which some estimates say could have killed over 30,000 protesters, mostly young men and women, who were hitting the streets seeking a better future.

Less than a month later, Iran has been gripped by another conflict, this time in the form of a US-Israeli attack, which once again is likely to cost many more lives.

Even US President Donald Trump, who announced the launch of the attacks on Iran, said on Saturday that US citizens could get killed in the conflict.

How the quote is relevant today Given the current context, Bob Dylan’s lyrics serve as a "call to conscience". It is a reminder that while wealth and power can build walls, they cannot "buy back your soul" or purchase forgiveness for the lives sacrificed in the name of ideology or profit. In the heart of Iran, the hope remains that one day, the "masters" will no longer be able to hide, and the young will no longer be buried in the mud.

