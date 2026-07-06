Quote of the day by Daniel Kahneman: 'It's a wonderful thing to be…'— Israeli-American psychologist on positive mindset

Daniel Kahneman, an Israeli-American psychologist, was also a Nobel laureate who is widely regarded as one of the most influential thinkers on human decision-making.

Quote of the day by Daniel Kahneman "It's a wonderful thing to be optimistic. It keeps you healthy, and it keeps you resilient." This simple quote by Kahneman serves as a timeless reminder of how important and beneficial it is to be optimistic.

Meaning of the quote In simple terms, the quote suggests that optimism is more than just having a positive attitude. It becomes our source of strength. Kahneman points out that believing things can improve helps people cope with uncertainty, recover from their setbacks, and continue moving forward despite challenges that keep our morale low. The quote suggests that optimism does not mean ignoring reality or pretending that difficulties don't exist; instead, it is about encouraging ourselves to maintain hope even when circumstances are difficult, allowing individuals to approach problems with confidence rather than despair.

Why does the quote resonate? The quote resonates deeply today because resilience is one of the essential qualities to have in today's fast-paced and unpredictable world. Whether you are facing personal disappointments, workplace pressures, health concerns, or global crises, people are constantly required to adapt to change. While an optimistic outlook can help you make those challenges feel more manageable by encouraging perseverance and helping individuals focus on possibilities instead of obstacles, a negative outlook can only discourage you from pursuing your goals, making you focus consistently on setbacks and challenges.

Maintaining a positive mindset can contribute to lower stress levels, better emotional well-being, and healthier coping mechanisms, reinforcing Kahneman's observation that optimism supports physical and mental health.

Relevance of the quote Kahneman's words remain relevant, especially at a time when so many people are navigating uncertainty in both their personal and professional lives. This uncertainty is further amplified due to the unspoken pressure that social media keeps building on us. Constant exposure to negative news, economic pressures, and rapid social changes can easily lead to anxiety or hopelessness. The unspoken pressure and this constant exposure can demotivate us from moving ahead toward our goals. The quote serves as a reminder that while people cannot always control external factors, they can always choose the mindset with which they respond to them. That mindset often determines whether setbacks become permanent barriers or temporary hurdles.

Who was Daniel Kahneman Born on 5 March 1934 in Tel Aviv, present-day Israel, Daniel Kahneman was an Israeli-born psychologist who received the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for incorporating insights from psychology into economics. His groundbreaking research focused on how people make judgments and decisions in uncertain situations. Kahneman shared the prestigious award with Vernon L. Smith.

He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 1954 before completing his doctorate at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1961. He began his academic career at the Hebrew University, where he served first as a lecturer and later as a professor, and from 2000 was a fellow at the university's Center for Rationality.

He later taught at the University of British Columbia and the University of California, Berkeley, before joining Princeton University in 1993 as the Eugene Higgins Professor of Psychology and a professor of public affairs at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. After retiring in 2007, he was named professor emeritus. Throughout his career, Kahneman also served on the editorial boards of several scholarly journals, including the Journal of Behavioral Decision Making and the Journal of Risk and Uncertainty.