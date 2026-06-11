Quote of the day by Jenny Odell: ‘The culture of hyper-productivity has turned rest into a radical act’

In a world that often celebrates busyness and constant achievement, taking time to rest can sometimes feel like a luxury rather than a necessity. Yet, growing concerns about burnout, stress and the pressure to be productive at all times have sparked a broader conversation about how society measures success and self-worth.

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Today's quote by Jenny Odell challenges the culture of hyper-productivity and reminds us that our value extends far beyond what we produce.

Quote of the day “The culture of hyper-productivity has turned rest into a radical act. If your worth is entirely tied to your output, you are not a citizen; you are an asset.” — Jenny Odell

The quote suggests that modern society places excessive value on productivity, making rest seem revolutionary and reminding us that human worth extends beyond economic output.

The quote reflects the central ideas explored in her books How to Do Nothing and Saving Time, in which she argues against defining human value solely in terms of efficiency, productivity, and economic contribution. Her work challenges the modern obsession with constant output and encourages a healthier relationship with time, attention, and rest.

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Meaning of the Quote This quote critiques the culture of hyper-productivity, where people often measure their worth by how much they achieve, produce, or earn. In many workplaces and societies, rest is viewed as laziness rather than a necessary part of a meaningful and balanced life.

Odell argues that when individuals are valued only for their output, they are treated like economic resources rather than human beings with emotions, relationships, creativity, and civic responsibilities.

The statement, "you are not a citizen; you are an asset," highlights the danger of reducing human identity to economic value. Citizens participate in communities, democracy, culture, and social life. Assets, by contrast, exist primarily to generate returns. Odell warns that a society obsessed with productivity risks forgetting the broader purpose of human existence.

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Why this quote resonates This quote resonates strongly in today's world because many people experience burnout, stress, and pressure to remain productive at all times. Social media often glorifies hustle culture, portraying constant work as the ultimate measure of success. As a result, people may feel guilty when they rest or engage in activities that do not produce measurable outcomes.

Odell's message serves as a powerful reminder that rest, reflection, relationships, and leisure are not signs of weakness. They are essential aspects of being human. The quote encourages people to reclaim their time and recognise that personal value cannot be reduced to productivity metrics.

How can you implement this Schedule regular periods of rest without guilt.

Separate your self-worth from academic, professional, or financial achievements.

Spend meaningful time with family, friends, and community activities.

Engage in hobbies for enjoyment rather than profit.

Practice mindfulness and reflection instead of constant multitasking.

Limit exposure to productivity-focused content that creates unnecessary pressure.

Recognise that recovery and leisure contribute to long-term well-being, creativity, and resilience. By adopting these habits, you can create a healthier balance between achievement and personal fulfilment.

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Who is Jenny Odell? Jenny Odell is an American writer, artist, and educator known for her work on technology, attention, time, and modern productivity culture. Born in 1986 in California, she studied English at Stanford University and later built a multidisciplinary career that combines art, design, environmental observation, and cultural criticism.

Odell gained international recognition through her bestselling book, How to Do Nothing, which explores how digital platforms compete for human attention and how individuals can reclaim focus and meaning. She later expanded on these ideas in Saving Time, examining the relationship between time, capitalism, and human freedom.

Through her writing, teaching, and public speaking, Odell advocates for a more thoughtful, humane, and balanced approach to life, challenging the belief that a person's value should be measured solely by productivity.

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