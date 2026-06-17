Quote of the day by Khalil Gibran: ‘Work is love made visible. And if you cannot work with…’

Words have the power to inspire people to reflect on their purpose and the way they approach life. One such thought-provoking quote comes from the renowned poet and philosopher Khalil Gibran, who beautifully connects work with passion and fulfilment.

In a world where work often becomes a routine driven by necessity, this quote reminds us that true success and satisfaction come when we approach our work with genuine love, dedication, and a sense of purpose. It encourages us to see work not merely as an obligation, but as an expression of who we are.

Quote of the day “Work is love made visible. And if you cannot work with love but only with distaste, it is better that you should leave your work and sit at the gate of the temple and take alms of those who work with joy.” — Khalil Gibran

The quote suggests that true work gains meaning through passion, dedication, and joy; without love for work, fulfilment and excellence become difficult.

This quote was written by Khalil Gibran, a renowned Lebanese American poet, philosopher, and artist. It is taken from his famous book The Prophet, first published in 1923. The quote appears in the chapter titled “On Work,” where Gibran discusses the deeper purpose and spiritual significance of human labour.

Meaning of the quote This quote emphasises that work should be performed with love, enthusiasm, and a sense of purpose. According to Gibran, work is not merely a means of earning money; it is an expression of one's inner self. When people genuinely care about what they do, their work becomes meaningful and beneficial to both them and society.

The phrase “Work is love made visible” suggests that our efforts, creations, and services are tangible expressions of our care and commitment. Whether someone is a teacher, doctor, farmer, artist, journalist, or labourer, the quality of their work reflects the passion they bring to it.

Gibran further argues that working with resentment or dissatisfaction diminishes the value of the work. Such work lacks creativity, joy, and excellence. Through a dramatic comparison, he says that it is better to sit at the temple gate and receive alms than to continue doing work one dislikes. He does not literally encourage people to stop working; instead, he stresses the importance of finding purpose and fulfilment in what we do.

Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because many people spend a significant portion of their lives working. In today's fast-paced world, individuals often choose careers based solely on financial considerations, social expectations, or external pressures. As a result, they may feel disconnected from their work and experience dissatisfaction.

Gibran's words remind us that meaningful work contributes to happiness, self-respect, and personal growth. People who enjoy their work are generally more motivated, productive, and creative. The quote encourages individuals to seek careers and activities that align with their values, interests, and talents. It inspires readers to view work not as a burden but as an opportunity to express themselves and serve others.

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