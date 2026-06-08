Quote of the day by Michael Dell on AI: ‘Just as electricity transformed the world when it left the power plant…’

“Just as electricity transformed the world when it left the power plant, AI will transform the world when it leaves the screen” — Michael Dell

The quote by the American business leader and founder of Dell Technologies points to the true potential of artificial intelligence (AI), emerging when it integrates into everyday life, businesses, products, and services rather than remaining on computer screens.

Michael Dell's remark came during his keynote at the Dell Technologies World 2026. Dell used the analogy of electricity leaving power plants to explain how artificial intelligence will become transformative only when it is embedded into real-world systems, devices, industries, and daily activities rather than existing solely within software applications and computer screens.

Meaning of the quote Dell compares artificial intelligence to electricity, one of the most transformative inventions in human history. Electricity was revolutionary, but its real impact began when it spread beyond power plants and became available in homes, factories, schools, hospitals, and transportation systems.

Similarly, AI today is often experienced through websites, apps, chatbots, and computer screens. Dell argues that the next phase of AI will occur when it becomes invisible and seamlessly integrated into the physical world. AI will power smart factories, healthcare equipment, autonomous vehicles, supply chains, agriculture, education systems, and countless everyday devices.

The quote suggests that AI's future is not limited to conversations with computers. Instead, its greatest value will come from solving real-world problems, increasing productivity, improving decision-making, and enhancing human capabilities across industries.

Why this quote resonates The famous entrepreneur's words help people understand AI through a familiar historical example. Most people know how electricity transformed society, making the comparison easy to grasp.

The statement also highlights a shift that is already beginning to happen. AI is no longer just a technology used by researchers or software developers. It is becoming part of healthcare diagnostics, customer service, manufacturing, transportation, and education.

Furthermore, the quote inspires optimism. It encourages people to think beyond current AI tools and imagine future possibilities where intelligent systems improve the quality of life, reduce repetitive work, and help solve complex global challenges.

For students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators, the quote serves as a reminder that technological breakthroughs achieve their greatest impact when they become practical, accessible, and widely adopted.

How you can implement this idea

Focus on practical uses of AI rather than viewing it only as a chatbot or software tool.

Learn how AI is being used in your field of study or profession.

Identify real-world problems that could be solved through intelligent automation.

Stay updated on emerging technologies such as smart devices, robotics, and machine learning.

Develop skills that complement AI, including creativity, critical thinking, and communication.

Experiment with AI-powered tools to improve productivity and efficiency.

Think about innovation not as technology itself, but as the value technology creates for people.

Who is Michael Dell? Michael Dell is an American entrepreneur, investor, and business leader best known for founding Dell Technologies in 1984. He started the company from his college dorm room with a vision of selling customised computers directly to customers.