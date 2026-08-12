Quote of the day by N Chandrasekaran on Ratan Tata: ‘Anybody who met Mr Tata came away with…’

"Anybody who met Mr Tata came away with a story about his humanity, warmth, and dreams for India. There really was no one like him." — N Chandrasekaran.

The words from N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, were a tribute to Ratan Tata in a LinkedIn post, following the Indian industrialist's death on 9 October 2024 at the age of 86. Chandrasekaran, who took over as Chairman in 2017, spoke of a relationship that began strictly as business but later evolved into a personal bond.

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What does the quote mean? Chandarasekaran here measures Tata not by his business ventures but by the impression he left on those around him. The line makes two claims at once: the first is that everyone felt Tata's greatness personally; everyone who ever met him carried away their own unique story of his kindness.

The second point is that this humanity was inseparable from a larger purpose. Tata's ambition for the country and his care for the individual were just the same instinct expressed at different scales.

Why it is important today The words carry weight beyond a single obituary, as the world we live in measures leaders by valuations, market shares and disruptions. However, Chandrashekaran's tribute points to a different way to measure a leader — how they treat those around them.

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Chandarasekaran reminds everyone that Ratan Tata's reputation rested as much on character as on commerce. His humility, concern for employees and genuine regard for the country stood out among various other entrepreneurs.

Life lessons from the quote 1. People remember how you made them feel Achievements fade in memory faster than character. The story someone tells about meeting you is your real legacy.

2. Warmth and ambition are not opposites Tata's care for individuals and his dreams for a country were the same impulse. You can be demanding and humane at once.

3. Look after the people who work for you Chandrasekaran's anecdotes returned again and again to employee welfare. Leadership was, for Tata, a duty of care.

4. Success can coexist with humility Enormous influence did not require self-importance. Tata was celebrated precisely because he never seemed to demand celebration.

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5. Tie personal success to something larger A vision that extends beyond yourself is what turns a career into a legacy. After all, "there really was no one like him" is a line few leaders earn, and it is rarely won in a boardroom.