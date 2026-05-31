Quote of the day by Pema Chödrön: 'Fear is a natural reaction to moving...' — life lessons on courage, self-awareness

Pema Chödrön is an American Buddhist teacher, author, and nun. She is described as a teacher whose message focuses on practicing peace in turbulent times and has become one of the most widely read Buddhist teachers in the West, inspiring scores of people.

Advertisement

Also Read | Quote of the day by Anaïs Nin

Quote of the day by Pema Chödrön "Fear is a natural reaction to moving closer to the truth.” Pema Chödrön's simple quote is a powerful reminder that fear does not always imply weakness. Sometimes, it appears when a person is approaching honesty, change, growth, or a deeper understanding of life. The quote is widely associated with Chödrön’s book When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times, where she teaches readers to stay present with discomfort instead of running from it.

Meaning of the quote At its core, the quote implies that the presence of fear is not always an enemy. Oftentimes, fear is nothing but the body and mind reacting to the collapse of old illusions. When a person begins to see something clearly, they may feel exposed. Truth can be frightening because it asks us to change. It may ask us to leave a false comfort, admit a painful reality, apologise, heal, start again, or stop pretending.

Advertisement

In this sense, fear becomes a threshold. It stands at the doorway between avoidance and awakening. Chödrön’s message is not that fear feels good, but that fear can become useful when we stop running from it.

Why does the quote matter? The quote matters because most people often treat fear as a warning sign that something is wrong. However, Chödrön's words suggest something deeper. She suggests that fear may also appear when we start moving closer to what is real.

The quote is especially relevant today because people often try to escape discomfort through distraction, overwork, scrolling, denial, or constant busyness. Chödrön’s wisdom asks us to pause and ask: What truth is this fear trying to show me?

Chödrön’s words also resonate deeply with modern readers today because many people are afraid of stillness, honesty, and emotional discomfort. It is easier to stay busy than to ask hard questions. It is easier to pretend than to confront what is true.

Advertisement

Her words offer comfort without false positivity. They do not say fear is pleasant. They say fear may be natural when we move closer to the truth. That makes the quote powerful for anyone going through change: a breakup, burnout, self-discovery, therapy, grief, a career shift, or spiritual questioning. Fear may not mean you are failing. It may mean you are finally seeing clearly.

Who is Pema Chödrön? Ani Pema Chödrön was born Deirdre Blomfield-Brown in 1936 in New York City. She studied at Miss Porter’s School in Connecticut before earning a degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Before her Buddhist vocation, she worked for many years as an elementary school teacher in New Mexico and California. She is also a mother of two and a grandmother of three.

Advertisement

In her mid-thirties, Pema traveled to the French Alps, where she met Lama Chime Rinpoche and began studying under his guidance. In 1974, while continuing her studies with him in London, she took novice nun ordination. Around the same period, she received her ordination from the Sixteenth Karmapa during his visit to Scotland.

Pema first encountered Chögyam Trungpa Rinpoche in 1972. Encouraged by Lama Chime, she became his student and went on to develop a deep spiritual connection with him, studying under his guidance from 1974 until his passing in 1987. In 1981, at the request of the Sixteenth Karmapa, she received full bhikshuni ordination in the Chinese Buddhist tradition in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer