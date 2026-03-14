Quote of the day by Rupi Kaur on power of solitude: 'Loneliness is a sign you are in desperate need of yourself'

Rupi Kaur, a Canadian-Indian poet and illustrator, has revolutionised the publishing industry by using social media as her primary canvas. Her debut collection, Milk and Honey, which she initially self-published, became a global phenomenon, selling millions of copies and being translated into over 40 languages.

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The well-known poet's take on the power of solitude — loneliness is a sign you are in desperate need of yourself — stands out in the modern connected world.

Reclaiming the power of solitude in a connected age In our hyper-connected world of 2026, the feeling of loneliness has ironically become more prevalent. While we are constantly "reaching out" via digital platforms, we often find ourselves increasingly disconnected from our internal centres.

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Rupi Kaur offers a radical shift in perspective with this quote. Instead of viewing loneliness as a social failure or a void to be filled by others, she frames it as a biological and spiritual signal—a "check engine light" for the soul. The quote suggests that when we feel lonely, it isn't necessarily a partner or a friend that we are missing; it is our own presence.

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This message is currently trending under the "Self-Partnering" and "Active Solitude" movements. It challenges the societal stigma that being alone is a state of lack. When we interpret loneliness as a "need for oneself," the solution changes from seeking external validation to engaging in internal dialogue. This might mean silencing the notifications to rediscover one’s own opinions, hobbies, or simply the sound of one's own thoughts. In a professional context, this translates to the necessity of "deep work." Kaur’s words act as a permission slip to stop running from the silence and to start treating yourself as the most important guest in the room.

Her words remind us that solitude is the intentional practice of being alone to foster self-discovery, emotional regulation, and deep reflection, distinct from loneliness. It empowers individuals to break free from external pressures, reducing stress and increasing creativity, clarity, and inner strength.

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Rupi Kaur: The Queen of Instapoetry Kaur’s poems are particularly relevant in 2026 as she celebrates the 10th-anniversary collector's edition of her work.

Born in Punjab, India, and raised in Canada, Kaur’s poetry often explores themes of trauma, femininity, migration, and healing. She is credited with creating the "Instapoetry" genre, characterised by short, unadorned verses accompanied by her own line drawings. While she has faced criticism from traditionalists, her massive global following proves that her message of self-love and resilience resonates deeply with a generation searching for clarity in a chaotic world.

Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI.

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