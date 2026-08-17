Quote of the day by Thomas Henry Huxley: 'The deepest sin against the human mind is to believe things without…'

"The deepest sin against the human mind is to believe things without evidence." — Thomas Henry Huxley.

The quote above is attributed to Thomas Henry Huxley (1825-1895), the English biologist often known as “Darwin's bulldog” for his defence of the theory of evolution. The line, appearing in his 1893 Romanes Lecture, Evolution and Ethics, was delivered at Oxford and followed by an observation that “science is simply common sense at best.”

What does the quote mean? Here, Huxley elevates a familiar principle and transforms it into a moral one. He doesn't say that believing without evidence is a mistake; he further emphasises it by saying that it is a “sin”, the “deepest” one against the human mind at that. For Huxley, the human mind's defining capability is its ability to reason from evidence, and believing without evidence is betraying what makes humans human.

The point isn't that there should be full certainty about everything, but that the strength of belief should be proportional to the evidence for it. Accepting something as true because it is popular or widely accepted is the most grave kind of intellectual failure.

Why is it important today? The world we live in circulates information at an unprecedented scale, whether through social media, word of mouth, or traditional media; often, this happens faster than it can be validated or verified. A mind that believes something is true just because it's widely repeated is easily led, and misinformation operates on this concept.

Huxley reminds readers that the responsibility for scrutiny lies within the reader. They should be able to question any claim rather than blindly believe it. Everyone should have the capacity to ask “does this sound right” or “what is the evidence” when choosing to believe a claim.

Taking an extreme stance of refusing to believe anything without evidence can lead to its own kind of paralysis, since much of life relies on reasonable trust. So, Huxley's quote can be taken as a warning against never asking questions to verify a claim, rather than as a rule for life in general.

Life lessons from the quote 1. Match belief to evidence

Ideas should only be held as firmly as the evidence warrants.

2. Popularity is not proof

That many people believe something says little, believing in something based on majority belief is what Huxley warns against.

3. Comfort is a warning sign

Be most sceptical of the beliefs you most want to be true. Wishing rarely makes for good evidence.

4. Ask "how do I know this?"

Before repeating a claim, trace it back. Much of what we know turns out to be something we simply absorbed.

5. Scepticism is a discipline, not cynicism