Quote of the Day: Jean-Paul Sartre on impact of conflict —'When the rich wage war, it’s the poor who die'

French thinker Jean-Paul Sartre was more than just a philosopher. He was a writer and political activist widely regarded as one of the influential figures in existentialism and 20th-century thought. His words have often resonated with people and have transcended geographical space and time.

In LiveMint's Quote of the Day, we focus on one of Sartre's most popular quotes: “When the rich wage war, it’s the poor who die."

What does it mean? The quote, in essence, captures a brutal truth about conflict, which spans across countries and continents. It simply means that while the wars have frequently been conceived or decided upon in halls of power by the rich, the ones who fight or pay for them are the poor, or the ones with the least power to resist them.

Wars are always declared by the rich or people in power. They are initiated by governments and shaped by political ambitions, economic interests, territorial disputes, or even ideological rivalries. The idea is usually debated in parliaments and presidential offices, where only a handful of people sit. These decisions to go to war are negotiated via diplomatic backchannels and are often justified through motivational speeches about national security and a country's interests. Yet, once the war starts, the people who end up paying the price are ordinary families who send their sons to the front lines. There is little to no evidence of a farmer, a factory worker, or a street vendor calling for a war.

Sartre's quote has transcended time and is more relevant than ever, with Russia's war in Ukraine entering its fourth year, yet all those who sit in their fancy offices are still safe and continue to pass orders, while those on the battleground continue to either defend themselves or end up laying their lives for their nation's security.

History offers a stark reminder. During World War I, millions of working-class soldiers filled the trenches of Europe and ended up enduring unimaginable conditions, while the empires battled for dominance. Similarly, in World War II, civilians were the ones who bore the brunt of bombings, famine, and displacement. Entire cities were reduced to mere rubble, and only the poorest had the least means to either flee or rebuild.

Similarly, conflicts in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan have also shown how prolonged warfare can devastate local populations, leaving behind broken societies after the leaders move out.

The costs of such wars are not only measured in the number of battlefield casualties but also felt in shattered schools, overwhelmed hospitals, and broken infrastructure. While the rich and influential people, war can sometimes mean contracts, influence, and strategic advantage over another country, for the poor, it often means generational trauma and displacement.