Quote of the day: Michael Korda's take on discipline and goals – ‘One way to keep momentum going is to have…’

“One way to keep momentum going is to have constantly greater goals”. This thought-provoking quote by Michael Korda serves as a reminder that momentum is fragile.

What does the quote mean? Korda's words imply that momentum can be easily lost, despite being built slowly and quietly. Anytime a person loses their direction, their momentum is likely to follow. We live in a world that celebrates quick wins and overnight success stories. But Korda's words act as a grounded reminder that progress is never accidental; rather, it is layered, intentional, and always driven by purpose.

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In simple terms, the quote suggests that the only way to keep the momentum going is to constantly set higher goals. It means that once a person has accomplished a previously decided goal, they should immediately think of the next goal, something better than the previous one, or an extension of the previously accomplished goals. The idea speaks to the psychology of ambition. After a goal is accomplished, most individuals feel a brief sense of satisfaction, followed by a subtle sense of stagnation. Without a new challenge to look forward to, motivation could start to fade. Korda's words reframe this cycle. He suggests that instead of pausing at achievement, we should consider it as a stepping stone.

Why does this quote resonate? This quote resonates deeply because it speaks about human nature. In this fast-paced world, achieving a goal can seem like a big deal, and once a person achieves it, they may think about stopping. For instance, if someone wishes to lose X amount of weight, they will be consistently motivated to accomplish their goal, but there is a high likelihood that they will stop after achieving it and eventually stop working out altogether. They might also keep telling themselves that one snack won't do much harm, and missing a workout once won't make them fat again. However, this is how a person begins to lose their motivation. When they have achieved a desired goal and there is nothing to look forward to, people are likely to spiral back into that cycle and may end up being trapped. Instead, once a person achieves their goal, they should consider moving forward on their fitness journey to be at their best.

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Who is Michael Korda? Korda is a British author and editor known for his works like Ulysses S. Grant, Ike, Hero, and Charmed Lives. Korda studied at Le Rosey in Switzerland and at Magdalen College, Oxford, and subsequently served in the Royal Air Force. He also took part in the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, and on its 50th anniversary, was awarded the Order of Merit of the People's Republic of Hungary. He and his wife, Margaret, live in Dutchess County, New York.

According to IMDb, he was born on 8 October 1933 in London's Marylebone. He has also worked as the editor-in-chief at Simon & Schuster, where he was known for managing high-profile commercial and literary talent. He was described as one of the industry's most successful editors and authors.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.